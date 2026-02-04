Sam Jeffries

Dezenhall Resources brings Sam Jefferies back to the firm as an SVP. Jefferies rejoins Dezenhall, where he had been a VP, from Starbucks, most recently serving as group manager, issues and crisis communications. In that post, he advised company leadership on issues including political boycotts and union organizing campaigns. Jefferies has also been an SVP at Drumfire Public Affairs and a director at Nyhus Communications. In his new post, based in Seattle, he will be tasked with counseling companies through crisis scenarios. “His deep experience in shaping litigation outcomes, complex labor negotiations, policy ﬁghts from Seattle to Shanghai, and change management will bolster the strategic counsel our clients need to compete and win,” said Dezenhall Resources CEO Anne Marie Malecha.

Matt Herrick

The International Bottled Water Association appoints Matt Herrick as president and CEO, effective March 15. Herrick currently serves as EVP & chief impact officer at the International Dairy Foods Association. He has also been USDA director of communications; managing director, communications at the Rockefeller Foundation; and an SVP at Story Partners. In his new position, Herrick will work to strengthen IBWA’s position as a trusted authority on bottled water’s safety, sustainability and consumer choice. “His transformational leadership in public affairs is exactly what we need to thrive,” said IBWA chair Dan Kelly. Herrick succeeds Joe Doss, who has been president and CEO at the association since 1999.

Alana Anselmi

Stretch PR, which works with clients in sectors including the insurance and professional services industries, promotes Alana Anselmi to group account director. Before joining the agency as an account supervisor in June, Anselmi was communications director at Pittsburgh-based law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. She has also been an account executive at KemperLesnik. In her new role, Anselmi will expand her leadership across key insurance industry and professional services sector clients and oversee talent and team management. “Her leadership, strategic thinking and client service excellence make her exceptionally well-suited for this new role,” said Stretch PR president Amy Littleton.