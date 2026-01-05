Gil Bashe

There’s no shortage of business media and trade commentary suggesting that artificial intelligence will replace people. The narrative is familiar. Machines are faster; they process more information. They don’t tire and don’t require benefits. Generative AI writes, analyzes, predicts and produces at scale. For organizations under pressure to move quickly and do more with less, the appeal is clear.

History tells a different story. Technology rarely removes the human role. It reshapes it. In communications, public relations and marketing, human contribution isn’t fading. It’s becoming more important. AI expands capacity and raises expectations; it doesn’t replace humanity.

Research and business experience are beginning to reflect this reality. Studies in the Harvard Business Review suggest AI often intensifies work as opposed to reducing it. Expectations rise, output increases and the pace accelerates. Organizations produce more content, more analysis and more communication than ever before. Creation remains central, while the human role increasingly includes deeper analysis and decisive action. In this environment, personal judgment becomes essential.

Machines can generate language, but they don’t comprehend consequences. They don’t carry accountability. They don’t feel the weight of trust, reputation or relationship. Communications is more than fine-tuning messages. It’s about shaping meaning, building relationships and understanding people.

At times, the unease felt in this work isn’t a weakness. It’s self-awareness. The quiet anxiety that accompanies communication often serves as an inner voice, encouraging deeper listening, clearer thinking and action that connects ideas. It reflects the human instinct to pause before speaking, to consider how words will land and to recognize that communication shapes relationships and decisions. Machines don’t feel that pause. They don’t carry that responsibility. People do.

The contrast from the long-running television series “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which became a cultural phenomenon, remains instructive. Lieutenant Commander Data, a humanlike android, processes vast amounts of information with precision and speed. He’s invaluable to the ship’s operation. Meanwhile, Captain Jean-Luc Picard leads: He interprets, synthesizes and brings people together. Data informs. Picard decides. The future of communications will require both capability and judgment, while leadership must remain human.

Human judgment in the age of intelligent machines

Changes within organizations are more complex than headlines suggest. Most job shifts today aren’t driven primarily by AI. Economic cycles, restructuring and strategic realignment remain dominant forces. Some organizations that moved too quickly toward automation are discovering gaps in creativity, institutional knowledge and cultural understanding. In many cases, they find themselves rehiring the same talent. Human experience and ingenuity aren’t easily replaced.

Recent developments in the communications industry offer a helpful reminder that workforce change is often attributed to artificial intelligence, even when broader structural forces are at work. In one major industry consolidation, thousands of positions were reduced mainly due to overlapping systems and organizational integration rather than automation alone. Even as technology investment increased, leadership emphasized the continued importance of talent, client relationships and service continuity. The majority of roles remained focused on client engagement, reinforcing a simple truth. Technology may reshape how work is done, yet human insight, creativity and connection remain at the center of sustainable value creation.

Another effect is emerging as AI becomes widely used across organizations. Generative systems trained on similar bodies of information often produce similar outputs. Communication can begin to sound the same. Messaging becomes polished but less distinctive. Like the conformity challenged in Apple’s famed 1984 advertising campaign, these efforts risk drifting toward consensus rather than creativity, and competitors begin to mirror one another. Unique voice, the lifeblood of reputation and brand, weakens when originality yields to automation.

The most powerful use of AI depends not on the machine, but on the human whose fingers rest on the keyboard. The prompt itself is an act of thinking. Framing a question, defining context and shaping intent require judgment, curiosity and understanding. Machines respond. Humans lead. Organizations that strengthen their cognitive strengths will gain more from AI than those that attempt to replace it.

Truth, cognition and the responsibility to think

A deeper question sits beneath the discussion about productivity, jobs and efficiency. It isn’t technical. It’s human. As artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday work, will it strengthen the ability to see clearly or weaken it? The difference lies in human cognition. Technology can sharpen vision only when people remain active thinkers, questioning, interpreting and deciding rather than simply accepting what is generated.

Generative AI doesn’t know the truth. It predicts language. It draws on curated information, building responses from what’s already been written. This allows it to produce narratives that sound confident and complete even when they're partial, inferred or incorrect. Research shows that language systems can generate convincing but fabricated references and unsupported claims that aren’t grounded in verified sources, reminding us that something that sounds right isn’t the same as being right.

Futurist John Nosta offers a timely reminder. Artificial intelligence should extend human cognition, not replace it. When people begin to outsource thinking itself, they risk becoming passive recipients rather than active interpreters of reality. Communication, leadership and output depend on the ability to question, synthesize and decide. Technology can assist in that process, but it can’t substitute for it. Human cognition remains the foundation of the age-old expression, “trust but verify.”

For those working in communications, this distinction matters. The profession is rooted in clarity and truth. Reliance on systems that generate what sounds right instead of what is right risks blurring the line between fact and conjecture, between signal and noise, between reality and myth. Surrendering thinking to machines risks surrendering judgment, and judgment is the foundation of trust.

Artificial intelligence learns from the past. This is its strength and limitation. When widely adopted without human direction, AI can reinforce prevailing patterns rather than challenge them. It may even repeat misconceptions embedded in data, not out of intent but design. Machines don’t distinguish myth from reality. People make that distinction.

Separating truth from conjecture has always required thought, care and responsibility. In the age of AI, that responsibility grows. Communications leaders must question and decide whether a narrative reflects reality or probability, whether a message builds trust or weakens it, and whether communication clarifies truth or creates something that only appears true. These are human acts.

In a world filled with information, truth becomes essential to sustained leadership. Clients, employees and communities recognize the difference between truth-based communication and synthetic narrative. Technology can generate language. Only people can protect its meaning.

This doesn’t diminish AI’s importance. When guided well, it strengthens human capability. It expands insight, accelerates analysis and reveals unseen patterns. The most effective service organizations won’t choose between people and machines. They’ll unite human intellect with intelligent systems. They’ll build cultures and sustain values where creativity, empathy and judgment guide technology.

The communications profession has always centered on culture, customers, compassion and connection. These human dimensions cannot be automated. They must be understood, nurtured and led.

Artificial intelligence will continue to evolve. It will become faster, more capable and more embedded in daily workflow. Creativity remains human. Empathy remains human. Leadership remains human.

The future will belong to those who bring together head, heart and gut, uniting cognition, compassion and human judgment. The true drivers of tomorrow will be communities that use machines to inform while relying on human insight to decide. Those who understand that communication isn’t simply about producing messages but about building connections that guide people forward will shape what comes next.

That’s work no machine can fully replace.

Gil Bashe is Chair Global Health and Purpose at FINN Partners. He’s the author of the Amazon health-category bestseller “Healing the Sick Care System: Why People Matter.”