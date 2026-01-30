The Pollack Group is named national public relations partner for CrossFit. The partnership includes national, regional and local media relations, as well as strategic storytelling around CrossFit’s most visible moments, including the CrossFit Open, the Murph Challenge, and the CrossFit Games. TPG’s efforts are focused on improving CrossFit’s brand perception, connecting the brand with younger audiences, and portraying it as a trusted leader in global fitness. By aligning medical research and factual proof-points about CrossFit as a fitness program, TPG will combat misconceptions about the brand being an extreme exercise method and shift the conversation to explain how it is a community-oriented, effective workout. “There’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase the breadth of its impact and the people behind the program,” said TPG president Stefan Pollack.

Tier One Partners is engaged by Apex Fintech Solutions to lead a comprehensive communications program aimed at amplifying brand awareness, elevating executive thought leadership, and positioning Apex as a leading voice in the global financial technology ecosystem. The agency will provide services including media relations, executive visibility campaigns and thought leadership content, collaborating with Apex’s leadership to translate the company’s innovation, insights, and strategic vision into a differentiated and compelling public presence. “We selected Tier One for its ability to elevate complex financial technology narratives and build meaningful visibility for sophisticated B2B brands,” said Apex head of marketing Jessie Savu. “We’re confident this partnership will help us engage media, industry influencers, and the broader market.”

CIIC PR is appointed agency of record for Aimbridge All-Inclusive, a brand recently launched by Aimbridge Hospitality. CIIC will oversee strategic communications for the brand and its featured properties throughout North America and Canada. In addition to supporting Aimbridge All-Inclusive’s expansion, CIIC will lead the launch of the division’s two new properties in the Dominican Republic—Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana and Wyndham Alltra Samaná—as premier all-inclusive resorts. The partnership further strengthens CIIC’s growing presence in the Caribbean travel and hospitality space. “CIIC PR brings a deep understanding of the region, and we look forward to applying that expertise to elevate Aimbridge All-Inclusive’s presence,” said Amy Sedeño, CIIC PR VP & partner, strategic development Amy Sedeño.