Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has inked a six-month agreement with NATO-member Iceland to provide strategic advice on how to navigate engagements with the US government.

It will assist the Northern Atlantic island country with US federal government stakeholder introductions and meeting scheduling.

The firm will help develop strategies and tactics related to US government engagement and serve as a consultive resource and provide constructive feedback on emerging priorities for Iceland.

Samantha Carl-Yodder, co-chair of Brownstein’s international & critical minerals practice, and Jason Buckner, who once headed the DC office of BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, are part of the Iceland team.

The firm, which receives a $25K monthly retainer for the work, reports to Svanhildur Hólm Valsdóttir, Icelands’s ambassador to the US.

During his meandering talk at the World Economic Forum last month, President Trump mentioned Iceland four times when he was referring to Greenland.

The US does not station troops in Iceland but it uses Keflavik Air Station to support NATO's Iceland Air Policing mission.