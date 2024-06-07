John Wren

Omnicom is merging Golin and Ketchum as part of the consolidation following its takeover of Interpublic. Porter Novelli is to be folded into FleishmanHillard.

Chris Foster, who heads Omnicom Public Relations Group, said the moves are designed to define what a modern communications firm should look like in 2026. He outlined the restructuring via Feb. 9 memo to staffers.

FH issued a statement saying the PN move will unite “two industry-leading communications consultancies to better serve clients navigating complex business and reputational challenges.”

The beefed up FH “will operate at greater scale in markets where clients are centered, enabling faster collaboration, broader access to specialized expertise and more consistent delivery of solutions across regions.”

A portion of PN’s current client portfolio, including US public sector relationships. will continue to be served under the PN brand, which will operate as a dedicated brand within FH.