(L-R) Scott Bernstein, Eric Kraus

Elevate Communications appoints Scott Bernstein, who has led marketing for the World Wrestling Federation, Hard Rock Cafe and National Amusements, as partner and chief strategy officer and former Covidien SVP, chief communications and public affairs officer Eric Kraus as senior public relations strategist. Bernstein has also served as VP of production at digital marketing firm TribalVision and managing partner/COO at advertising, marketing and media group Mittcom. At Elevate, he will lead the digital team, guide agency-wide strategy, innovation, and integrated program development. Kraus is partner and co-founder of CommsCollective and was previously CCO at Bacardi. In his new post, he advises clients across consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, high technology, and entertainment and is part of the agency’s crisis communications mitigation team. The firm has also promoted Jill Lazzaro to senior account supervisor/media relations director and Molly Maravel to account executive. “These strategic hires and promotions significantly enhance our ability to deliver integrated communications programs that align brand storytelling with business performance,” said Elevate CEO Keith Gainsboro.

(L-R) Angela Bonnici, Meaghan O'Donnell

Matter Communications brings on Angela Bonnici as VP, growth and head of the agency’s Boston office. Bonnici has served as head of internal communications at Reebok and an account director at ICR. At Matter, she will lead business development and growth initiatives while overseeing the agency’s Boston operations. The agency has also promoted Meaghan O’Donnell to VP, People. O’Donnell has been with Matter since 2023, previously serving as director of HR, leading human resources strategy while championing employee engagement, growth and the agency’s Employee Resource Groups. She also played a key role in Matter’s Helping Hands Volunteer Program and broader charitable giving initiatives. “Meaghan brings a rare balance of strategic rigor, empathy, and operational excellence to her role,” said Matter CEO Scott Signore.

(L-R) Kelsi Fink,

Laura Flury

Crosby Marketing Communications promotes Kelsi Fink to associate VP, public relations and Laura Flury to associate VP, digital marketing. Fink has been with the agency since 2022, most recently serving as public relations & reputation management director. She leads national media relations programs, spokesperson trainings, and reputation management initiatives for Crosby clients, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Flury joined Crosby in 2017 and was most recently director of marketing. She leads integrated digital and AI-powered programs for such clients as the Social Security Administration. “Kelsi and Laura continually raise the bar for our agency and clients,” said CEO Raymond Crosby. “Their expertise across public relations, digital strategy, and emerging technologies strengthens our ability to deliver results in an increasingly complex marketing and media landscape.”