The US embassy in Brussels is looking for an event production firm to handle planned high-impact public diplomacy event slated for June 28, 2026, commemorating the United States Semiquincentennial (250th Anniversary).
US Seeks Events Firm for 250th Birthday Bash
Wed., Feb. 11, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
