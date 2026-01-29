Supreme Group acquires Broth, a science-first creative agency. Broth will now operate as one of the portfolio brands within Supreme Group’s Brand + Creative vertical. The agency offers deep expertise in complex therapeutic areas, including gene therapy, hematology/oncology, immunology and rare disease with a strength in early positioning, launch strategy and pre-clinical storytelling. Broth clients will gain access to shared technology, AI-driven insights powered by proprietary platform Supreme Intelligence, and creative talent across Supreme Group. “Broth offers a special combination of creativity and scientific depth,” said Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly. “Their ability to decode complex science and shape it into clear, credible narratives meaningfully expands our Brand + Creative capabilities.” View O'Dwyer's ranking of the top healthcare PR firms.

BridgeView Marketing launches PR Rosetta Stone, a proprietary, AI-enabled PR reporting and intelligence system that assigns placement-level value to each earned media placement using a weighted model of authority, reach and website credibility. The automated report correlates coverage timing with Google Analytics referral traffic and on-site engagement. The results are intended to make PR impact easier for users to validate and communicate while uncovering potential sales leads. “With the introduction of PR Rosetta Stone, BridgeView Marketing is redefining how PR value is measured—transforming earned media from a subjective exercise into a measurable, revenue-aligned business function,” said BridgeView Marketing CEO and founder Michael Emerton.

(L-R) Annie Moore, Victor Lopez

Imperio Chaos, a New York-based public affairs and global advisory firm focused on helping clients align policy, media and culture, is founded by former Dezenhall Resources VP Annie Moore and Victor Lopez, who was previously president of the San Diego Lincoln Club. Imperio offers digital-first influence operations, reputation and risk management, and creative execution, working to shape narratives and mobilize stakeholders. “Our goal is to help organizations navigate power in a digital-first world where influence is shaped in public, moves at the speed of culture, and demands a completely different playbook than the last 50 years,” said Moore, who is also the firm’s managing partner.