Brett Simpson

Qualcomm has recruited Brett Simpson for the senior VP-IR slot at the San Diego-based wireless technology company.

He will devise overall IR strategy and tailor communications to fit Qualcomm’s vision and long-term growth blueprint.

He joins Qualcomm from Arete Research, which he co-founded 25 years to counsel investors in the semiconductor, advanced technology and AI sectors.

Simpson reports to Akash Palkhiwala, executive VP, CFO and COO. “Brett’s deep financial acumen and broad industry expertise make him well suited to lead Qualcomm’s investor relations strategy during a time of growth and transformation for the Company,” said Palkhiwala.

Qualcomm registered a five percent jump in Q1 fiscal 2026 revenues to $12.2B on a six percent slide in net income to $3B.

CEO Christiano Amon was pleased with the record Q1 revenue results, but said supply chain constraints hurt Qualcomm’s bottom-line performance.

Qualcomm’s stock is trading at $141.94. Its 52-week range is $205.95, $120.80.