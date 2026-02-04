Rachel Frey

Accenture promotes Rachel Frey to CCO, a newly created role at the company. In her most recent role as Accenture’s global head of corporate communications, Frey strengthened the company’s relationships with external audiences; developed and elevated an enhanced earned communications strategy; and leveraged data and AI to elevate the performance of the function. She has also served as director of global communications at advertising firm SapientNitro. In her new post, Frey will oversee internal communications, global media relations, financial communications, public affairs communications and crisis management. “With her extensive experience at Accenture, Rachel brings a deep understanding of our business, people and impact as well as a strong track record of helping us engage and connect with our external stakeholders,” said Accenture chair and CEO Julie Sweet.

Ariel Kelman

AMD, a multinational semiconductor company, recruits Salesforce president and CMO Ariel Kelman to serve as its SVP and CMO. Before coming to Salesforce, Kelman held executive marketing posts at Oracle and Amazon Web Services. At AMD, Kelman will lead the global marketing organization, overseeing brand, communications, events, developer relations and go-to-market strategy. He will work with the AMD executive team to deepen engagement with customers, partners, developers and the broader technology ecosystem. “Ariel is a proven marketing leader with deep experience building brands, driving marketing impact at scale and connecting innovation to customer value,” said AMD senior VP and chief administrative officer Ruth Cotter.

Maria Balice

L.C. Williams & Associates, which is celebrating 40 years in business, brings Maria Balice back to the firm as EVP to lead its corporate affairs work. Balice was a VP at the firm from 2004 to 2007. She most recently served as SVP, corporate affairs at Zeno Group. Her previous positions include senior director of communications and strategic partnership at organic meat producer Applegate, a consultant at FoodMinds and SVP at O’Malley Hansen Communications. Her experience spans thought leadership, advocacy and issues management. “We’re thrilled to welcome Maria back to the team,” said LCWA president and CEO Kim Blazek Dahlborn. “With her expertise and experience, LCWA can deliver even more value to our clients.” LCWA recently earned several industry awards, including: PRNEWS Platinum Award for Content Marketing Campaign; PCC Silver Trumpet Award for Integrated Marketing Communications; and PRSA Chicago Skyline Award for Content Marketing, Business to Consumer.