Jeff Reczek

Jeff Reczek, who most recently served as director of CDC Washington at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is coming on board as a partner at TDY @ FGS Global, a bipartisan health care firm that specializes in legislative and regulatory consulting and policy development.

At CDC Washington, which provides a variety of products and services to assist policy makers in their work, Reczek served as an advisor to the CDC director, while working with other agency senior leadership and Administration officials to develop and support the agency’s priorities in Congress and within the broader public health community.

Before joining the CDC in 2021, Reczek was a senior staffer on the Senate Appropriations Committee's Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee. In this role, he negotiated annual appropriations and conducted oversight of Health and Human Services operating divisions.

“His experience across both the legislative and executive branches, combined with his relationships throughout the public health community, will be a significant asset to our clients,” said Rai Downs and Jennifer Young, founding partners of TDY @ FGS Global.

FGS Global acquired TDY in September 2025.