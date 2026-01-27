Deepika Sandhu

Orchestra has recruited Deepika Sandhu for the senior VP-legal & crisis communications slot.

She has more than two decades of working crisis and enterprise risk challenges in the US, Europe and Asia.

Sandhu worked at Zeno Group and Tata Communications in Mumbai, held the director of PA postion in Ogilvy’s Brussels office, and was health communications consultant at Covidpedia Labs in San Francisco.

She joins Orchestra from the American Cancer Society’s Washington office, where Sandhu established the internal communication function and developed ACS’ first crisis preparedness playbook.

Based in New York and DC, Sandhu will report to managing director Andrew Friedman, head of Orchestra’s crisis practice.

Orchestra’s crisis group, which launched in 2025, works in the corporate, health, policy, nonprofit and public affairs sectors.