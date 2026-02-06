(L-R) Jessica Stallone, Christina Cameron

Narrative Strategies brings on Christina Cameron and Jessica Stallone as senior directors. Cameron joins the firm from maslansky+partners, where she served as director. She was previously director of media operations for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Stallone most served in the Biden administration as senior spokesperson at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and director of public affairs for the Bureau of Industry and Security within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Before that, she was deputy chief of staff at the Anti-Defamation League. Narrative Strategies CEO and founding partner Ken Spain said that Cameron’s background “offers a blend of expertise that clients need in today’s complex media environment,” while Stallone “brings a wealth of experience, having served at both the Treasury and Commerce Departments, at a time when issues related to finance, trade, and AI are top of mind for business leaders.” The agency has also added Sloane & Company’s Luca Rucci as senior manager.

Sarah Painter

CI&T, a global technology transformation specialist, appoints Sarah Painter as SVP, marketing for EMEA. Painter was previously SVP and head of marketing for the UK and Ireland at dentsu. She also built and led the UK SEO practice at Merkle and later ran its UK customer experience division. In her new post, Painter will lead CI&T’s marketing strategy across the region to strengthen the company’s presence in the UK and EMEA. Her work will focus on translating CI&T’s expertise in AI and software engineering into clear value for clients. “Her background across performance marketing and agency leadership is exactly what we need to continue building our regional presence,” said CI&T chief growth officer, EMEA Nick Curran. “She knows how to take a strong team and give it the focus and tools to deliver greater commercial impact.”

Annie Zeigler

Avenue Z promotes Annie Zeigler to associate director, based in the firm’s Los Angeles office. Zeigler joined Bevel (which was later acquired by Avenue Z) in 2022. She has helped lead communications strategies for such clients such as april, Athena Capital and Blueprint Equity. In her new post, she will oversee public relations strategies for fintech, venture capital and private equity clients. "Annie has been a driving force behind Avenue Z’s growing presence in the finance and digital asset ecosystem, and her promotion reflects the strategic counsel and results she consistently delivers for clients," said Libbie Wilcox, VP of PR and managing director of Avenue Z New York.