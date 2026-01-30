The Shipyard, which owns Fahlgren Mortine and TURNER, makes a strategic investment in FancyAI, a generative engine optimization platform that helps brands strengthen visibility and credibility across AI-powered discovery environments. The Shipyard says that the acquisition makes it the first agency to bring patent-pending GEO technology directly to clients. It has begun deploying FancyAI's technology internally and with select clients, using the technology to inform integrated scopes of work across paid, earned and owned channels. The agency is customizing and evolving the platform to meet client needs. “This accelerates our business strategy: we have always believed the agency of the future would be fully integrated, technologically enabled, and designed to lead clients through what's next. This investment is a major step forward in delivering on that vision," said The Shipyard chairman & CEO Rick Milenthal.

LAVIDGE launches InkFox Publicity (a LAVIDGE Co.), a publicity firm that will work with publishers; hybrid presses; and professional, indie and self-published authors. The launch marks a strategic expansion of the agency’s literary publicity practice. InkFox’s strategies will blend media outreach with discovery platforms, thought leadership and long-tail visibility—helping books earn attention, trust and readership. The unit will be led by LAVIDGE managing director Anne Robertson alongside associate director Lindsey Gobel. “As publishing continues to change, we see enormous opportunity to enhance how we support publishers and authors navigating both the challenges and the possibilities of today’s media environment,” said LAVIDGE co-president and CFO Sandra Torre.

5W PR introduces its investment division, a dedicated practice built to support investment and financial services firms across wealth management, venture capital, banking and private equity, ETFs and private markets. The new division delivers integrated PR and digital communications programs designed to help firms clearly articulate their value, build trust and influence investor decision-making. It will focus on optimizing media strategies to strengthen how firms are discovered, represented and understood across AI-powered search and emerging platforms. The new practice will sit within 5W PR's corporate division. "This practice was built to deliver integrated communications strategies spanning brand, thought leadership, and crisis management that align closely with the business objectives of our clients," said 5W CEO Matthew Caiola.