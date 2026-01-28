Donald Trump’s return to the White House has produced a surge in the number of people in both developed and emerging nations who view the US as a threat, according to a poll conducted by Kekst CNC for the Munich Security Conference.

Nearly all the G7 and BICS countries (except Japan and China) view the US as a more serious risk than last year.

Since Trump's re-election, the number of Canadians who view the US as a threat jumped form 19 percent to 44 percent.

The Trump threat level grew from 29 percent to 40 percent in South Africa, 25 percent to 34 percent in Brazil, and 24 percent to 26 percent in France.

The Munich Security Report 2026 says the world has entered a period of “wrecking ball politics” led by the most prominent of the demolition men, Trump

It points to the destruction of the East Wing of the White House as a “near-perfect metaphor for his assault on long-standing norms, his disdain for due process, and his treatment of the presidency as personal property.”

Critics fear Washington’s bulldozer politics will underminw the international community’s ability to tackle humankind’s most daunting challenges, the Report continues.

They also believe that this approach will not solve anything but will pave the way for a world that privileges the rich and the powerful, not the wider mass of people who have placed their hopes in disruptive change.

Good news for the conference-goers: neither Trump nor JD Vance, who disrupted the 2025 session, will attend this year’s session that runs from Feb. 13-15.

The Kekst CNC survey also found that respondents worry more about disinformation campaigns than global warming. It also found increased concern about a US war with China.

What golden age?… According to the Rasmussen Reports’ poll, a little more than a quarter (27 percent) of likely voters believe that Trump has ushered in “the golden age of America.” That's down from 52 percent in a January 2025 poll.

Currently, almost six in ten (58 percent) of likely voters don't see any sign of a golden age, while 15 percent are unsure.

Even more dreadful for The Donald: nearly half of the respondents say he is doing a worse job than “Sleepy Joe.”

Looking into the mirror….The Washington Post ran an editorial on Feb. 9 headlined, “A de facto death sentence for publishing a newspaper.”

Surprise, surprise, the piece was not about WaPo owner Jeff Bezos' firing more than 300 journalists at the paper. It’s a move that will reduce the influence of the Post and help Bezos curry favor with Trump.

Bezos’ net worth ranges from $266B to $241B depending on the performance of Amazon’s stock. At those lofty heights, the $177M that the Post lost during 2024 and 2025 is chump change for Jeff.

The WaPo editorial was about Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, who received a 20-year sentence for using his Apple Daily newspaper to spread sedition.

“Lai championed the freedoms, economic and personal, that made Hong Kong a spectacular success — and which China’s totalitarian regime remains intent on destroying,” reads the editorial.

The court ruling is a death sentence for the 78-year-old Lai. Trump is planning to visit China president Xi Jinping in April. There’s a chance he may make a pitch to free Lai.

Will a fellow billionaire approach Bezos with a pitch to buy the WaPo?