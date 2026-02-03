MZ Group is selected to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets for Playboy. MZ will work with Playboy management to develop and implement a capital markets strategy designed to increase Playboy’s visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight how Playboy is leveraging its cultural heritage and global recognition to build a diversified, high margin, asset-light business focused on licensing, media and experiences, and hospitality. “With our print magazine as a core differentiator to maintain our place in the public conscious, we are integrating physical and digital experiences to convert audience participation into recurring revenue,” said Playboy CEO and president Ben Kohn, adding that MZ Group’s efforts are aimed at helping the company communicate its “vision to build sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Marketbridge is named B2B agency of record for the commercial display and IT solutions division of LG Electronics USA. Marketbridge’s services include go-to-market demand strategy, data and analytics, marketing operations support, and media management and creative. In the United States, LG serves organizations across multiple industries through its portfolio of commercial displays, IT infrastructure and software solutions. “Marketbridge set the standard through its modern B2B marketing capabilities and leadership in Account-Based Experiences, and the smart, inquisitive and collaborative nature of the team we met through the search process,” said LG Electronics USA’s head of B2B marketing communications, campaigns and branding Paul Vitellaro.

ChizSix Marketing & Media, a Toronto-based firm, comes on board as agency of record for Sakar, which licenses over forty major entertainment and lifestyle brands across sectors including digital cameras, drones, audio products and skateboards. ChizSix will focus on driving awareness, strengthening storytelling, and executing integrated campaigns to support Sakar’s expanding footprint and long-term growth plans. Sakar newest divisions are Vivitar Laboratories which offers health and wellness, and a Sporting Goods Division that includes pickleball equipment, youth sports equipment and inflatables. “ChizSix Marketing and Media brings the strategic thinking, creativity, and industry expertise we need to help amplify our story and support our continued growth,” said Sakar CEO and president Ralph Sasson.