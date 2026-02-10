Wendy Carhart

Wendy Carhart, who rose to the chief communications, culture & purpose post at Real Chemistry, has moved to the Learning Care Group.

She is senior VP-communications & brand strategy at the Novi, MI-based company that is the second-largest operator of early education centers and schools for children up to 12 years old.

LCG runs more than 1,100 facilities in 40 states under brands such as Tutor Time, Montessori Unlimited, Everbrook Academy, Pathways Learning Academy, U-Gro, and La Petite Academy.

Prior to her more than six-year run at Real Chemistry, Carhart was senior director of corporate communications at the Banfield Pet Hospital during a four-year period.

She also did stints at Edelman (SVP) and WE Communications (VP).