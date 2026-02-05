Florida’s Corvus Strategic Partners has signed to represent the interests of Colombia regarding its relations with the US.

It is providing those services as a subcontractor to Amadeus Consultancy Ltd, which is based in London.

Corvus is to provide guidance and assistance in matters related to combating drug trafficking, and will counsel Colombia on how to communicate with U.S. government officials, business entities and nongovernmental audiences.

The Corvus pact went into effect Jan. 31, just ahead of the Feb. 3 White House meeting between president Donald Trump and Colombia’s leader Gustavo Petro.

Prior to the run-up of the Jan. 3 US kidnapping of Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro, Petro blasted the US for blowing up boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, draconian immigration policies, and the brutal tactics deployed by ICE, which Petro called a “Nazi brigade.”

For his part, Trump called Petro “a sick man” who “likes to make cocaine and sell it in the US” and said an American invasion of Colombia “sounds good.”

Tensions have apparently eased following the two-hour White House session, which Trump and Petro described as “productive” and “a complete success.”

The Corvus team includes Rob Garson, Joseph Forcier and Abe Goldschmidt.