Sukanti Ghosh

ICR names Sukanti Ghosh as partner, international strategy & markets. Ghosh was most recently president of global policy & communications at Vedanta Resources Limited, one of ICR’s largest international clients. He has also held senior leadership roles at Albright Stonebridge Group, APCO Worldwide, Barclays and Bank Muscat. At ICR, Ghosh will work to build global brand awareness for the firm, as well as supporting the development of teams for new international initiatives and client programs, establishing a network of senior advisors to enhance ICRs reputation in target markets, and serve as a strategic advisor to ICR's U.S. leadership team and UK-based leaders Mary-Jane Elliott and Amber Fennell. “His local presence, extensive experience, and deep relationships across key international markets further enhance our ability to deliver integrated, strategic communications and advisory counsel to global companies,” said ICR CEO Anton Nicholas. The addition of Ghosh follows ICR’s hiring of Monica Jimenez as principal for Latin America in December 2025.

Scott Deveau

August promotes Scott Deveau to senior managing director. Deveau joined the firm in January 2025. He led August’s representation of private investment firm Broadwood Partners in its successful proxy fight to defeat the proposed acquisition of STARR Surgical by Alcon Inc. Before joining August, Deveau was a partner at Longacre Square Partners. He has also served as a reporter at Bloomberg, covering mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and other contested situations, and was a war correspondent in Afghanistan. “Scott’s promotion reflects his outstanding leadership of August’s financial communications and transactions practice, his role in its recent growth, and his meaningful contributions to the firm and our clients' success. We look forward to his continued contributions to our firm and clients in his new role,” said August co-founder and CEO Steven Goldberg.

Mollie Starr

Milk & Honey PR, a UK-based firm that also works with clients in Germany, Sinagpore and the U.S., brings on Mollie Starr as partner and head of Milk & Honey North America. Starr will lead the firm’s new San Francisco location. She most recently ran San Francisco agency StarrPR. Starr has also served as head of communications at Patreon and director of communications at Pandora. She has expertise in a range of brand and product strategies, with work that spans start-ups, consumer and enterprise technologies and sustainability communications. In her new position, she joins an executive team alongside senior advisor Claire Lematta and global head of campaigns Georgia Cobden. Milk & Honey PR founder and group CEO Kirsty Leighton called Starr “an outstanding communications leader with the strategic clarity and creative instinct to drive U.S. expansion.”