Motion, a Chicago-based brand growth agency, acquires video-forward marketing and communications firm AKA Media Partners, which has been in business since 1998.

AKA will now operate within Motion, leading strategy for video content development. AKA founder and CEO Andrew Krause will become Motion’s chief growth officer, and all AKA team members and client programs will transition into Motion.

The acquisition is intended to enhance Motion’s integrated offering across video production, content creation, storytelling, and media, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to performance-driven creative.

AKA marks Motion’s sixth acquisition and comes as Motion celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The agency employs nearly 75 people across offices in Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, ranking as Chicago’s largest woman-owned marketing agency.

“This strategic move enhances Motion’s video-first storytelling capabilities through aligned leadership and a shared creative philosophy,” said The Motion Agency CEO Kimberly Eberl. “AKA has an exceptional reputation for video execution, and bringing the AKA team into Motion accelerates our growth while strengthening a capability our clients increasingly rely—video.”