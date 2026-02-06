EPCOR USA which supplies water and wastewater treatment services to 1M customers in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, is looking to hire a full-service communications firm.
EPCOR USA Seeks Comms Support
Fri., Feb. 13, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
More stories from Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Texas Targets Asia for Tourism PR Push
Thu., Feb. 12, 2026
|•
US Seeks Events Firm for 250th Birthday Bash
Wed., Feb. 11, 2026
|•
Human Rights Nonprofit Issues Social Media RFP
Wed., Feb. 11, 2026
|•
UAlbany Desires Dynamic Brand
Mon., Feb. 9, 2026
|•
CAs Ontario Int'l Airport Seeks Marcomms Support
Fri., Feb. 6, 2026