APCO is launching the Global Africa Investment Summit, a platform designed to accelerate investment across Africa and help transform the continent’s economic future. Countries that subscribe to the GAIS platform will work with APCO staff, alongside a dedicated GAIS team, to identify their top sovereign assets for investment. Companies will also be invited to join the platform as members. The goal of GAIS is to connect countries with the companies that can help them unlock and monetize their opportunities. These partnerships will culminate in an annual forum. APCO founder and executive chair Margery Kraus is a co-founder of GAIS, along with Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, president emeritus of the African Development Bank Group. Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield will also be part of GAIS. “The early interest from leaders and partners has already been extraordinary, which only reinforces how much potential GAIS has to make a real impact,” said Kraus.

LV8, which specializes in social media strategies and digital marketing, launches a paid media practice, expanding the agency’s capabilities across performance marketing, growth strategy and audience acquisition. The new practice will be led by Ian Hiscock, who joins the firm as head of paid media strategy. Hiscock founded boutique advertising agency Noteworthy HQ. The paid media practice’s offerings include paid social, programmatic media, creator amplification, new customer funnel strategy, and full-funnel performance measurement. “Paid media has always been part of how we help brands convert audiences to customer,” said Griffin Haddrill, who co-founded LV8 with Gabby Gamad. “This launch is about formalizing that practice, investing in specialized leadership, and scaling what’s already working.”

Moxie Strategies introduces Aimi by Moxie, an AI-powered qualitative research product. Short for AI-moderated interviews, Aimi replaces the traditional focus group with one-on-one, adaptive conversations that the agency says capture authentic language and emotional nuance at scale, enabling public affairs, corporate communications and policy teams to sharpen messages, avoid missteps and deploy resources with greater precision. By delivering actionable insights in as little as 10 days, Aimi promises to help teams move faster, test ideas earlier and make confident decisions without the delays, costs or group dynamics that limit traditional focus groups. “Aimi helps our clients cut through the clutter by understanding the language that resonates, the concerns that actually matter, and the narratives that move people,” said Moxie Strategies CEO Maggie Moran. “That leads to better outcomes—and far more efficient use of client resources.”