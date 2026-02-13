Scott Deveau

August promotes Scott Deveau to senior managing director. Deveau joined the firm in January 2025. He led August’s representation of private investment firm Broadwood Partners in its successful proxy fight to defeat the proposed acquisition of STARR Surgical by Alcon Inc. Before joining August, Deveau was a partner at Longacre Square Partners. He has also served as a reporter at Bloomberg, covering mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and other contested situations, and was a war correspondent in Afghanistan. “Scott’s promotion reflects his outstanding leadership of August’s financial communications and transactions practice, his role in its recent growth, and his meaningful contributions to the firm and our clients' success. We look forward to his continued contributions to our firm and clients in his new role,” said August co-founder and CEO Steven Goldberg.

Mollie Starr

Milk & Honey PR, a UK-based firm that also works with clients in Germany, Sinagpore and the U.S., brings on Mollie Starr as partner and head of Milk & Honey North America. Starr will lead the firm’s new San Francisco location. She most recently ran San Francisco agency StarrPR. Starr has also served as head of communications at Patreon and director of communications at Pandora. She has expertise in a range of brand and product strategies, with work that spans start-ups, consumer and enterprise technologies and sustainability communications. In her new position, she joins an executive team alongside senior advisor Claire Lematta and global head of campaigns Georgia Cobden. Milk & Honey PR founder and group CEO Kirsty Leighton called Starr “an outstanding communications leader with the strategic clarity and creative instinct to drive U.S. expansion.”