Rubin Turnbull & Assocs. has been hired to provide consulting & communications services to the ad hoc board of Petréleos de Venezuela S.A.

The focus is on policy and licensing matters involving US litigation against Venezuela’s national oil company and its various subsidiaries.

These services will include assisting with the preparation of written materials to support presentations before the U.S. government, providing assistance in conducting presentations, and advising on matters of policy, according to its subcontractor agreement with Vision Americas International LLC.

VAI has a $711,650 pact from Jan. 11 to June 10, 2026, for communications and relationship strategy development services as subcontractor to Vinson & Elkins.

It will pay RT&A a $50K monthly retainer for the period from Jan. 22 to July 22, 2027. The work will continue on a month-to-month basis until terminated pursuant to the terms hereof.

Bill Rubin, who was political advisor to Florida governor Rick DeSantis and co-chair of his inaugural committee, and Jodi Bock Davidson, who was a top aide to Florida’s Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, handle the Venezuela business.