Sukanti Ghosh, who has held senior leadership roles at Albright Stonebridge Group, APCO Worldwide, Barclays and Bank Muscat, is joining ICR as partner, international strategy & markets,

Ghosh was most recently president of global policy & communications at Vedanta Resources Limited, one of ICR’s largest international clients. During his tenure there, he played a central role in guiding the company's strategic communications through a period of signiﬁcant transformation.

Based in London, Ghosh will drive ICR's global expansion across Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, supporting the development of teams for new international initiatives and client programs, establishing a network of senior advisors to enhance the ﬁrm's reputation in target markets, and serving as a strategic advisor to ICR's U.S. leadership team as well as UK-based leaders Mary-Jane Elliott and Amber Fennell.

“His local presence, extensive experience, and deep relationships across key international markets further enhance our ability to deliver integrated, strategic communications and advisory counsel to global companies as they confront increasingly complex decisions while navigating both their regional and the U.S. markets,” said ICR chief executive officer Anton Nicholas.

ICR is #1 on O'Dwyer's ranking of financial PR and investor relations firms for 2025.