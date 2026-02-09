Prosek Partners represents UK activist investor Palliser Capital, which claims Japan’s Toto Ltd, the country's top toilet bowl maker, ranks as an undervalued AI asset play.

Palliser on Nov. 17 released a presentation calling Toto “The Most Undervalued and Overlooked AI Memory Beneficiary.”

The presentation tackles Toto’s valuation disconnect and outlines a pathway to unlock over 55 percent upside growth for shareholders.

Earlier this month, Palliser sent a letter to Toto’s board that outlined its concerns.

Toto, which is better known for its “tornado flush” and heated seats, generates more than 50 percent of its operating profit from its advanced ceramics unit that supports next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

The Financial Times notes that Palliser has been playing an increasingly prominent role in shareholder activism in Japan, which has exploded in recent years.

Prosek Partners has Brian Schaffer, Kiki Tarkhan and Forrest Gitlin representing Palliser.