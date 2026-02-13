Jeremy Guteri

Jeremy Guterl has joined Ruder Finn as senior VP-research and analytics.

He has 15 years of research and insights experience and will work to ensure that performance measurement informs all levels of the shop, while growing rf.TechLab.

Guterl’s statistical modeling and predictive analytics background will enhance RF’s ability to leverage data into opportunities to optimize marketing campaigns.

He joins Ruder Finn from Ketchum Analytics, where he was VP, and reports to chief technology officer Tejas Totade.

Guterl will “further strengthen rf.TechLab’s role as Ruder Finn’s innovation engine—one that consistently translates data and insights into client value,” said Totade.

Ruder Finn ranks No. 6 on O’Dwyer’s list of independent firms with fee income of $189.5M.