Angus Fitton

Bentley Motors appoints Angus Fitton as chief communications officer, effective March 16. Fitton was most recently VP of PR at Porsche Cars North America. He previously led communications at Porsche Cars Great Britain and has also held PR leadership posts at Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar. At Bentley, Fitton will have responsibility for all global product and corporate communications as well as internal communications. He succeeds Wayne Bruce who moves to a new role within Bentley as director of visitor experience and heritage. “Angus brings deep industry experience, a modern strategic mindset, and a passion for storytelling that aligns perfectly with our ambitions” said Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser.

Shachar Scott

Sunbit, a financial tech company offering buy now, pay later services, names Shachar Scott as CMO. Scott was most recently VP, marketing at Reality Labs, the Meta unit that produces virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software. She has also served as VP, global marketing at online dating and social networking app Bumble and global head of brand marketing at Snap Inc. In her new position, Scott will lead global marketing across brand, product marketing, growth, communications and community. “Shachar’s leadership will extend the scope and scale of awareness in the market,” said Sunbig CEO Arad Levertov. “Her experience will be critical as we deepen customer advocacy, sharpen our brand and product positioning and bring Sunbit’s value to exponentially more people.”

Sara Kearney

KemperSports, a golf, sports, and hospitality experience company, promotes Sara Kearney as its first CMO. Kearney joined KemperSports in June 2020, serving most recently as SVP of KemperDestinations. Before that, she spent over 30 years in senior leadership roles including VP, global marketing operations; VP, sales and marketing, international operations; SVP, brands; and SVP, Asia Pacific operations. As CMO, Kearney will lead brand strategy and marketing efforts across KemperSports’ portfolio of more than 210 golf, sports, and hospitality properties nationwide. “She has a true passion for her work and will make an immediate impact in our marketing and branding efforts throughout the portfolio,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner.

Amanda Cowie

Digital Currency Group, a venture capital company focusing on the digital currency market, promotes Amanda Cowie to chief communications officer. Cowie has been with the organization since 2022, most recently serving as SVP, communications & marketing. Before coming to DCG, she was global head of communications at Squarespace and at Bloomberg Media. “At DCG, Cowie leads external and internal communications, brand, marketing complex and fast-moving sectors in the world. Supporting leaders across DCG’s portfolio of more than 250 companies, Amanda provides strategic counsel to leaders in pivotal moments, convenes our global network through world-class events, and ensures we stay ahead of the conversation as the industry continues to evolve,” said DCG president Mark Murphy.” DCG has also promoted Caroline Callewaert from director of communications to VP of communications and marketing. She was previously at Prosek Partners and Schmidt Futures.