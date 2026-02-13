Mahen Gunaratna

Mahen Gunaratna, who was chief strategy advisor and communications director to former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and deputy communications director for ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, is coming on board at MikeWorldWide as EVP of public affairs.

During his tenure in the Murphy Administration, Gunaratna handled such issues as the COVID-19 pandemic, covering Murphy’s two full terms in office that resulted in nearly 2,500 bills signed into law.

He was also Florida communications director for Hillary for America, served in Obama’s 2012 campaign, and led communications for Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

At MWW, Gunaratna will advise organizations as they navigate challenges including policy environments, heightened scrutiny, crisis situations and reputational risk.

“Mahen has led in environments where the margin for error was small and expectations were exceptionally high,” said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. “That perspective strengthens our ability to advise organizations facing complex decisions under intense public scrutiny.”