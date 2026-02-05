Avenue Z acquires Shopify development and optimization partner Varfaj. Varfaj will join Avenue Z’s Miami headquarters, which also serves as the agency’s center of excellence for eCommerce solutions. As part of the integration, Varfaj will rebrand under the Avenue Z name, with Varfaj CEO David Conforti joining Avenue Z as chief growth ofﬁcer. The acquisition brings Varfaj’s proprietary development framework and CRO technologies into Avenue Z’s performance marketing infrastructure. Founded in 2018, Varfaj has worked with a wide array of direct-to-consumer and growth-stage companies, focusing on speed-to-launch and revenue-ﬁrst thinking. “This acquisition makes us a complete growth engine in ecommerce,” said Jeffrey Herzog, CEO of Avenue Z. “Brands don’t have time to chase different partners. They need performance media, AEO and ecommerce development under one roof.”

Lexient, an AI-powered risk analysis platform for corporate communications, launches following a successful pilot program. The platform audits content for hidden reputational risks that even experienced communicators can overlook. Built with a privacy-first architecture that ensures client data is never used to train public models, Lexient uses a multi-agent AI architecture in which independent "Adversarial Agents" simulate different audience perspectives to review content. It also employs Retrieval-Augmented Generation to cross-reference flagged issues against curated databases of historical PR crises and audience research. After review, the platform formats findings into a professional, shareable report that provides the objective data needed to make informed revisions and justify decisions to stakeholders. "The platform acts as an automated red team, independently stress-testing drafted messages to surface hidden risks and assess how they may resonate with different audiences," said Lexient founder and architect Emmit Phalen.

PMG, an independent marketing services and tech company, is opening offices in Mexico City and Toronto. Mexico City will serve as a strategic hub for PMG’s Latin American operations expanding beyond the agency’s current Costa Rica office. Engineering and technology development will be a focus of the PMG Toronto office. The new locations are intended to strengthen PMG’s ability to serve customers across North America and beyond. The agency will be hiring across a wide range of positions in both of the new offices. “PMG has always believed that the most meaningful impact happens at the intersection of exceptional people and powerful technology,” said PMG founder and CEO George Popstefanov.

Designsensory, a Knoxville, TN-based branding, digital and creative agency, forms a strategic integration with public relations and strategic communications firm Ackermann Marketing & PR. The combined entity will operate under the Designsensory brand. According to Designsensory co-founder and principal Joseph Nother, the transition is designed to ensure continuity, while expanding the depth and breadth of services available through Designsensory’s broader creative, digital, media and research platform. Ackermann Marketing & PR provides strategic counsel, crisis communications and thought leadership development. “Earned media builds trust where automation cannot,” saud Nother. “By integrating with Ackermann Marketing & PR, we’re not only strengthening PR, we’re expanding its impact beyond earned media into branded content, original storytelling, and high-engagement channels.”