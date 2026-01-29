Tricia McLaughlin

Tricia McLaughlin, the combative spokesperson for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is leaving her post.

The ardent defender of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown had planned to resign earlier, but remained on the job in the aftermath of the murder of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, according to Politico.

The resignation of McLaughlin, who was an ABC contributor, follows a blockbuster story in the Wall Street Journal about chaos in the DHS.

Lauren Bis, one of McLaughlin's aides, will replace her as assistant secretary of public affairs at DHS.

The Trump administration is in the process of winding down “Operation Metro Surge” in Minneapolis.

Border czar Tom Homan said on Feb. 15 that more than 1,000 federal agents have left the city and hundreds more will leave in the coming days.

He said a “small” security force will remain to support immigration enforcement activities.