IMAGINE PR is named US public relations representative for Secret Atlas, an expedition travel company known for its "Expedition Micro Cruises" to remote polar regions, including Greenland, Antarctica. Svalbard and South Georgia. The agency will oversee integrated public relations and brand partnerships for Secret Atlas. In addition to strategic communications counsel, media relations, and influencer connections, IMAGINE PR’s scope of work will include leading media familiarization trips. Secret Atlas offers expedition experiences that are limited to 12 to 44 guests, allowing participants to avoid fixed timetables, long lines and staggered landings, as typically seen with larger ship expeditions.

Firecracker PR is selected as agency of record for Bookipi, a global platform offering a comprehensive suite of AI-powered business management tools. Firecracker will drive public relations strategy to increase awareness among small businesses and solopreneurs, through a mix of product reviews and thought leadership activities. Bookipi offering include an appointment scheduler, CRM, an AI website builder and AI proposal creation.

REYA Communications comes on board as public relations agency of record for African Bush Camps, a safari operator focused on conservation, community empowerment and authentic experiences. REYA Communications will lead strategic media relations, brand storytelling and digital-forward PR initiatives for African Bush Camps across key markets, highlighting the brand’s portfolio of camps, conservation initiatives, community programs, and founder-led narrative. Founded in 2006 by Zimbabwean guide and entrepreneur Beks Ndlovu, African Bush Camps was created with the aim of sharing Africa’s beauty while protecting its wildlife and uplifting local communities. “We chose to work with REYA because of their incredible reputation for representing some of Africa’s most unique independent lodges and operators,” said Ndlovu.