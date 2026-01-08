Ballard Partners has lined up Australia’s Energy Transition Minerals company, an explorer and developer of rare earths minerals opportunities.

It hired the Florida-based firm to strengthen its US ties and to “enhance its position as an emerging provider of critical minerals heavily sought after in the US.”

The company owns one of the world’s largest undeveloped rare earths deposits, the Kvanefjeld REE Project in Greenland. It claims that Kvanefjeld has the potential to become the most significant western world producer of critical rare earths, and the cornerstone of Greenland’s economic future.

Le Shan Shenghe, a Chinese rare earths company, owns a six percent stake in ETM. The Australian Stock Exchange-listed company has appointed Cohen & Co. Capital Markets as exclusive US-based advisor to commence the process of seeking a NASDAQ listing.

Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser, leads ETM's lobbying effort.

He’s joined by two former special assistants to president Trump: Micah Ketchel, chair of Ballard’s critical minerals practice; and Thomas Boodry, partner and legislative aide to Sen. Marco Rubio.