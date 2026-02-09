Longacre Square Partners handles medical device maker Masimo as it gets acquired by Danaher in a deal valued at $9.9B.

The $180 per share offer is approximately a 40 percent premium to its Feb. 13 closing price.

Rainer Blair, Danaher CEO, said his company has followed Masimo for many years and sees it as an exceptional strategic fit for Danaher.

“Masimo is a leader in pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, which combined with its trusted brand and differentiated technology, will greatly strengthen our diagnostics franchise,” he said.

Masimo will be a standalone operating company within Danaher’s diagnostics segment along with Radiometer, Leica Biosystems, Cepheid and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

The deal is expected to close during the second half of this year.

Longacre Square has partners Joe Germani and Dan Zacchei, senior VP Miller Winston and senior associate Kendall Heebink representing Masimo.