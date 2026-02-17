Chris Syrek

OnMessage Public Strategies brings on Chris Syrek, who was most recently chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as EVP. Syrek previously worked on the Senate confirmation of VA Secretary Doug Collins. He also served as deputy chief of staff at Veterans Affairs during the first Trump administration. He has been a director at KPMG and senior director of government relations at diagnostic company GENETWORx. In a statement announcing his departure, Collins said “Chris has been a key part of our leadership team and my most trusted advisor since day one.”

(L-R) Nancy Floyd, Ann Marie Anderson

Hall Strategies, a Nashville-based public relations and government relations firm, promotes Ann Marie Anderson and Nancy Floyd to partner. Anderson joined the agency in 2021 after serving as director of communications for Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee. She was also deputy press secretary to former U.S. Senator Bob Corker. At Hall Strategies, Anderson supports national and international companies with a major Tennessee presence. Floyd joined the firm in 2022 after most recently leading Nfocus Magazine as editor-in-chief and writing for Nashville Scene. With extensive event expertise, Floyd also leads logistics for a wide range of corporate and nonprofit events. “Both are exceptional professionals who have earned profound respect in their areas of practice because of their strategic strength and ability to deliver results for clients. They are sought after as leaders and mentors within our firm and throughout the community,” said Hall Strategies founder and partner Joe Hall.

Luke Leinberger

Gravity Global ups Luke Leinberger to global head of social media, a newly created position. Leinberger has been with the agency since January 2024 as social media director. His remit will now include leading the agency’s global social media strategy and execution, working across teams in the U.S. and U.K. to drive innovation and growth across Gravity Global’s client portfolio. Based in Denver, he reports to managing director, social media and executive affairs Jennifer Coulson. “His background with high-profile brands like Cummins, Transamerica, and Sovos has prepared him to lead with an eye toward strategy, governance, and cross-regional delivery,” said Coulson.

Frank Buonomo

MAD Global Strategy Group brings on Buonomo Group founder Frank Buonomo as managing director to establish and lead the agency’s Pittsburgh office. Buonomo was most recently SVP, chief marketing and communications officer at Brentwood Bank. He has held senior communications and operations roles for organizations including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers. “Coming from a fast-paced industry like professional sports, Frank’s unique experience and longstanding relationships in Pennsylvania make him the ideal person to lead our expansion in the region,” said MAD Global Strategy founder and CEO Mike DuHaime.