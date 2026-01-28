(L-R) Tricia McLaughlin, Kristi Noem

Tricia McLaughlin, cantankerous spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, delayed her retirement in the aftermath of the murder of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. That was a bad move.

Her decision to hang on to may be the reason why the reputation of DHS and its Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection units are in the toilet.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Good, while CBP officers Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez killed Pretti.

McLaughlin claimed Good "weaponized her vehicle" to "viciously run over" Ross though she was actually turning away from him when she was shot.

She called Pretti a "domestic terrorist" who “violently resisted” ICE officers and sought “to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Those outlandish shoot-from-the-hip claims are far from reality. They were targeted at the MAGA crowd who don’t believe what their eyes see, or what their eyes hear when the order comes from Team Trump.

On her X account, McLaughlin wrote that she is “immensely proud of the team we built and the historic accomplishments achieved by this Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.”

She and Noem are among the reasons why momentum is building to reorganize DHS.

When it comes to public affairs, they are among the worst of the worst.

C’mon, Marco… Marco Rubio told Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orban, “We are entering the golden age of relations between our countries because of the relationship that you have with the president of the United States.”

Your title is Secretary of State, which implies that your job is to represent the US. You are not supposed to the water carrier for Donald Trump.

More BS: “This relationship we have here in central Europe through you is essential and vital for our national interests in the years to come.”

Geez. Hungary is a landlocked nation the size of Indiana with a declining population of less than 10M.

Since 1989, The country’s population fell 8.4 percent to 9.5M.

A third of that loss was due to emigration to Germany and Austria, which have more economic opportunities than Orban’s sad sack country.

Hungary has suffered a serious “brain drain” as 85 percent of the people leaving the country were under the age of 40.

That helped set the stage for Orban, who is anti-European Union and pro-Putin.

America is not that hungry for Orban’s blessing.

Putin’s "human safaris"… Trump should get on the phone to tell his buddy, Vladimir Putin, to order his soldiers to end the "human safaris" in Ukraine.

The influential Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian soldiers are using cheap “first-person view” drones to strike civilian targets all along the frontlines.

That’s “indicative of a pervasive culture within the Russian Armed Forces that seeks to both weaponize and institutionalize intentional civilian harm as a purposeful tool of war,” according to the ISW's Feb. 10 report.

Observers have described the process as a “hunt” or a “human safari.”

FPV drones should theoretically enable their operators to exercise greater care in distinguishing between civilian and military targets, because the operator can see exactly what target they are approaching and hitting in real-time, according to ISW’s Feb. 10 report.

A United Nations inquiry into Russian human safari activities in southern Ukraine concluded that those tactics amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The unwillingness of the Trump administration to pressure Putin about putting an end to Russia’s targeting of Ukrainian citizens makes it complicit in the atrocities.

Eric loves drones. Eric Trump is among strategic investors in the merger of Tel Aviv-founded XTEND and JBS Construction to create XTEND AI Robotics.

XTEND produces AI-driven autonomous defense and security products for air, ground and maritime use.

“The demand for systems that keep operators out of harm’s way is surging as the global security environment grows more volatile, and this represents one of the largest market opportunities in defense technology today,” said XTEND CEO Aviv Shapira.

Tell that to the Ukrainians.