Sprout Social, which provides social media management and analytics software, introduces an expanded Reddit partnership; Recruit, an AI-powered creator management tool; and the Trellis Monitoring Agent for NewsWhip. The Reddit partnership will now allow brands to engage with brand-owned subreddits from the Smart Inbox, publish to brand profiles and relevant subreddits, and filter Listening data for more precise insights. Recruit, a no-code landing page builder, lets brands launch customized creator application pages across any channel to capture, vet and match with partners. By making Trellis Monitoring Agent a part of media intelligence platform NewsWhip, brands using Sprout Social will be able to surface emerging stories early with updates that teams can easily act on. “These new capabilities help our customers authentically engage in the conversations that matter most to consumers and discovery engines, turning that engagement into a durable competitive advantage,” said Sprout Social CMO Scott Morris.

Dragon Horse Agency, which launched DragonIQ, one of the industry’s first AI-based platforms for marketing and business intelligence, in 2016, introduces DragonAI, an agentic artificial intelligence solution that is designed to understand high-level business objectives and translate them into coordinated, micro-actionable steps. By breaking down complex objectives—such as entering a new market, optimizing a sales funnel, or improving customer retention—into a series of granular actions, DragonAI can execute those actions across integrated systems and platforms. “Dragon Horse Agency harnesses the power of both qualitative and quantitative AI-driven insights to craft visionary, step-by-step strategies that empower our clients to transform their organizations,” said agency co-CEO Blake Renda.

Scatena Media Group (formerly Scatena Daniels Communications) has launched a new brand, reflecting its evolution into a fully integrated communications and marketing agency that supports mission-driven organizations across Southern California. The agency’s enhanced capabilities such as digital branding, content strategy, crisis communications and fractional C-suite services. To support the expanded services, Scatena Media Group recently hired April Tellez Green as director of integrated communications to lead the development and execution of Scatena Media Group’s new service verticals. CEO Denise Scatena says that the rebrand and expanded capabilities are aimed at clients that “want communications to feel cohesive and intentional, achieving increased, high-quality visibility.”