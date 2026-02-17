Tom Marchetti

Infinity Natural Resources has recruited Tom Marchetti as VP-investor relations at the Morgantown, WV oil & gas company.

With more than 20 years of global energy expertise, Marchetti will spearhead Infinity’s investor engagement strategy and oversee communications with shareholders, analysts and the broader investment community.

He has specialized in the energy sector at Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Piper Sandler, advising institutional investors and corporate executives on valuation, financial modeling and capital markets strategy.

Infinity completed an initial public offering last month. Its New York Stock Exchange-listed shares trade at $16.81.

Infinity operates in the Appalachian Basin region of eastern Ohio and southwestern Pennsylvania.