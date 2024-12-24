Daisy Cabrera

The influencer era taught brands how to chase attention, but the creator economy is teaching them how to earn trust. As culture fragments across platforms, languages and online spaces, the voices shaping public opinion no longer sit exclusively in newsrooms or celebrity feeds. They live inside communities—often multicultural and often underestimated—and they are shaping narratives long before a brand ever enters the conversation.

Multicultural creators are not simply amplifiers of messaging. They are culture vultures: artists, writers, filmmakers, podcasters, designers and community connectors whose credibility comes from lived experience and sustained trust from fans and followers. For PR and Comms leaders, this reality demands a strategic reset. These creators are not a tactic. They are partners who influence relevance, credibility and long-term reputation.

This shift is not theoretical. I have partnered with multicultural content creators across lifestyle industries—arts and culture, travel and hospitality, food and beverage, beauty & fashion and more—helping leading brands build culturally fluent partnerships. My clients have included Brightline, Denny’s, Nestlé Pure Life, yellowtail, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Miss Jessie’s and others. In each case, creators were engaged not as campaign accessories but as strategic collaborators, shaping culturally nuanced narratives that resonated authentically within their communities and extended brand relevance beyond a single moment.

To work with them effectively, PR teams must rethink how influence is defined, how relationships are built and how success is measured.

Here are five ways PR leaders can work with multicultural creators.

Redefine what influence really means

Follower count is no longer the most reliable indicator of impact. Many multicultural creators reach smaller audiences, but those audiences are deeply engaged, loyal and values driven. Prioritize creators who shape conversation within specific communities, drive dialogue through comments and shares and show up consistently—not just when a brand is involved. Influence today is contextual, not universal, and that nuance matters.

Build relationships, not one-off campaigns

Transactional creator partnerships rarely produce authentic storytelling. The most effective collaborations are built over time and rooted in mutual respect. Engage creators early, before campaigns are fully formed. Give them creative latitude to tell their stories instead of rigid talking points. Compensate fairly and transparently. Maintain the relationship long-term beyond a single activation. When creators feel like collaborators, not contractors, credibility follows.

Avoid the monolith trap at all costs

Multicultural audiences are not interchangeable and neither are the creators who speak to them. Treating a single voice as representative of an entire community undermines authenticity and erodes trust. Seek specificity over scale. Understand regional, generational and cultural differences. Match creators to narratives they naturally align with and resist placing unrealistic representational expectations on them. Precision leads to resonance.

Measure what actually matters

Traditional metrics often fail to capture the true value of creator partnerships. Impressions and reach alone do not reflect cultural relevance or trust. Instead, evaluate the quality of engagement, tone, sentiment, depth of conversation, earned media pickup and long-term brand association within communities. Not all impact is immediate or easily quantified, but it is still meaningful.

Integrate creators into core communications strategy

Multicultural creators should not live solely within social or influencer teams. Their insights can inform messaging development, audience strategy and even crisis preparedness. Because they are embedded in communities, these creators often sense cultural shifts early. That perspective helps brands anticipate issues rather than react to them.

The future of PR will not be defined by who posts the most content with the flashiest multimedia assets or generates the biggest spike in engagement. It will be shaped by communicators who understand that culture is created from within communities, not borrowed for one-off campaigns.

Brands that succeed will be those that move beyond influencers and learn how to partner with the very same people shaping culture every day.

Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.