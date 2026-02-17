Oliver Gray

The E.W. Scripps Company names Oliver Gray VP, network sports and client partnerships. Gray was most recently head of East Coast sales and partnerships at digital sports media company Overtime. Before that, he helped lead Amazon’s sales and marketing partnership with the NFL for “Thursday Night Football.” In his new post, Gray will work across Scripps’ network sales and Scripps Sports teams to develop integrated brand partnerships that deepen client relationships, in addition to helping connect national advertisers with Scripps’ platforms. “His vision for translating fandom into meaningful business results will help advertisers tap into Scripps’ premium sports and entertainment portfolio in powerful new ways,” said Scripps EVP and chief revenue officer Brian Norris.

David Walsey

Bay Area Lyme Foundation, a national nonprofit and leading sponsor of tick-borne disease research, brings on David Walsey as executive director. Walsey was previously at MEI Pharma, serving as SVP and as VP, investor relations and corporate communications. Before that, he was VP, corporate communications at Alder Biopharmaceuticals and head of the San Diego of BrewLife Agency, which was part of W2O Group (now Real Chemistry). He has extensive experience offering strategic guidance to life sciences companies and a personal connection to Lyme disease that will help guide the foundation’s next phase of scientific translation and organizational growth. “Bay Area Lyme Foundation has always focused on science that can truly change patient outcomes,” said Linda Giampa, founding Executive Director of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation and current Board member. “What’s different now is that the field is ready to translate that science into real impact. David’s experience reinforces why this moment matters and furthers Bay Area Lyme Foundation’s mission to make Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections easier to diagnose and simpler to cure,” said Giampa.

Katina Tinka Bush

Segal Communications, a San Francisco-based public relations, social media, content and influencer marketing agency, brings on Katina Tinka Bush as VP. Bush was previously account director, media relations and strategic communications at Calhoun & Company Communications, which works with clients in the luxury wine and spirits industry. She has also served as senior manager, strategic communications at Stanford University. At Segal, she will lead the growth of the company, while serving current and new hospitality and consumer lifestyle clients. Gabriel Muñoz is also joining the firm as account manager and will lead client relationships in the retail, hospitality, tourism and lifestyle sectors. “It was critical for Segal to add these incredibly accomplished professionals to ensure we meet our clients where they are, and to guide them as they continue to raise the bar,” said Segal Communication CEO Sarah Segal.