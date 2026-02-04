Red Lorry Yellow Lorry is named U.S. PR agency of record for Pendulum, an AI-driven social listening and intelligence platform with a video-first emphasis. The agency is working to elevate Pendulum's profile as a leader in modern social intelligence. Its efforts will focus on educating marketers, communication leaders and risk teams on the growing data gaps created by traditional, text-based social listening tools. Pendulum’s platform uses agentic AI to analyze and surface brand mentions across text, audio, video and images, enabling organizations to identify untagged mentions, track emerging narratives and detect risk earlier than traditional keyword-based tools. “Today, the most important conversations about brands no longer happen in just captions or hashtags, but in spoken audio, video and visual content,” said Pendulum head of marketing Daniella Sampson. “We partnered with Red Lorry Yellow Lorry to help us tell that story clearly and credibly, and to educate the market on why capturing the full picture of social data is a business imperative.”

Marino comes on board as agency of record in the U.S. for Italian food brands Pasta Garofalo and Di Marco Pinsa Romana. Marino will lead media relations, influencer strategy, and advertising for Pasta Garofalo, Italy’s oldest pasta brand, and deliver a fully integrated communications platform for Di Marco Pinsa Romana, encompassing media relations, creative content, social media, influencer marketing, and experiential events. Both brands are accelerating their U.S. expansion and selected Marino for its category expertise, strategic approach, and proven ability to translate Italian authenticity into culturally relevant American brand stories. “Their ability to seamlessly integrate media, social, influencers, and live experiences makes them the ideal partner,” said Di Marco global marketing director Fabrizio Vivarelli.

Verde Brand Communications, a Colorado-based PR and brand communications agency that works with outdoor and active-lifestyle brands, is named agency of record for ThruDark, a British performance apparel brand. The partnership will support ThruDark’s continued expansion in the U.S. Verde will lead ThruDark’s North American communications strategy, supporting trade and industry media relations, creator and ambassador alignment, product and seasonal storytelling, and strategic visibility across outdoor, endurance and performance-driven categories. “Verde’s experience in the outdoor and performance space, combined with a disciplined, strategic approach to earned media, makes them a strong partner as we continue to grow,” said ThruDark co-founder Louis Tinsley.