The Worldcom Public Relations Group votes Australian agency Mahlab into its global partnership. The Sydney-based firm also has offices in Melbourne; Auckland, New Zealand; and Singapore. It complements current Brisbane-based partner Phillips Group. Mahlab has partnered with member-based and B2B organizations in technology, engineering, financial services and other complex industries for almost three decades. “Mahlab brings a progressive mindset to their craft and our partnership, ensuring they not only deliver best in class public relations solutions to their clients, but maintain a forward-looking mindset and adoption of technologies that are further deepening impact on client successes,” said Worldcom recruitment chair Björn Mogensen.

Ranko Media, an SEO and digital PR agency, releases a new report that says artificial intelligence is fueling a surge in demand for Digital PR. According to Ranko’s analysis of search trend data, spikes in interest for ChatGPT and Perplexity closely align with increased searches for digital PR. The report’s authors believe the answer is rooted in how AI systems evaluate and surface information, and how marketing professionals are responding to this. “As AI search engines and assistants get better at surfacing sources, brands have realized that mentions, citations and real editorial coverage matter more than ever,” said Ranko Media founder and CEO Nick Rubright. “If you want to be visible in AI search results, you need real-world credibility signals. That’s exactly what digital PR is built to create.”

Beekeeper Group, a Washington, DC-based public affairs and communications agency, launches its Future of Advocacy report. The report finds that while audiences are largely receptive to advocacy communications, information overload has created an environment in which organizations have to adjust their strategies to earn engagement. Nearly half of the American voters surveyed (45 percent) for the report said they had been asked to take action on a social or political issue in recent memory. Out of those, over three quarters (76 percent) actually take action on the action, and even more (80 percent) reported going on to research the issue or cause further. In addition, 78 percent of those who took action expect to hear from the organization again, and 62 percent want some kind of follow-up. To reach even higher levels of engagement with advocacy communications, organizations need to take a personal (not performative) and make a direct connection with their audience’s concern.