New York Women in Communications names the honorees for its 2026 Matrix Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement and women who exemplify exceptional leadership. The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Tuesday, May 19 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. Sheinelle Jones, host of “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” the fourth hour of “Today,” will serve as the emcee for the event. The 2026 NYWICI Matrix Honorees include journalist, podcast host and best-selling author Tamsen Fadal; Hello Products CEO Diana Haussling; Abbey Klaassen, global brand president and U.S. CEO, Dentsu Creative; Franklyn West founder and CEO Ashley Miles; Debra OConnell, president, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks; Publicis Group chief strategy officer Carla Serrano; and Khartoon Weiss, VP & GM, global business solutions, TikTok. “Each of our honorees shows us what it means to embrace transformation at every age and stage of your career,” said Beth Feldman, NYWICI president and SVP communications, The CW Network/SVP communications, Nexstar Media Group/Networks. “They've taken risks, reinvented themselves, and created ripples that have touched teams, companies, and entire industries.”

Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International held its annual Adrian Awards Celebration February 18 at the New York Marriott Marquis. HSMAI introduced a refreshed awards structure featuring 30 entry categories organized by media type: Paid, Earned, Owned, and Multi-Channel/Integrated Marketing. Across each division, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze honors were awarded, with Platinum recipients announced live at the Celebration. From those Platinum winners, Best of Show honorees were then unveiled on stage. HSMAI also recognized this year’s Top 25 Extraordinary Minds during an exclusive VIP reception held in conjunction with the awards ceremony. In addition, the Robert A. Gilbert Award for Career Achievement in Commercial Strategy was presented to Mary Casey, hospitality and business events leader; Jeff Doane, chief commercial officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts; and André Fournier, chief commercial officer at CoralTree Hospitality. Named in tribute to Robert A. Gilbert, who served as HSMAI’s president and CEO from 1995 to 2024, the award recognizes individuals whose impact extends far beyond performance metrics, advancing the profession, strengthening teams, and elevating the hospitality industry as a whole.

The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management announces the winners of its World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2025. The Alliance represents more than 360,000 PR and communication practitioners and academics. The awards recognize excellence in public relations and communication across industries and regions worldwide. The presentation of the trophies to this year’s winners will take place during the Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum 2026 (WPRF), scheduled for 15–21 November 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria. To see the announcement of the award winners, click here.