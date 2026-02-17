Taylor Mason

Stateside Associates, a state and local government relations firm, brings on Taylor Mason as VP. Mason was most recently director of government affairs at Unite Us, a military veteran founded platform that integrates health and community-based care. He has also been VP of public affairs at KPM Group DC and manager, media initiatives at Nahigian Strategies. He has developed and led the execution of 50-state legislative and executive branch strategies, managed agency engagement and procurements, overseen lobbyist relationships and built partnerships across nonprofits, health systems and private industry. Stateside SVP and principal Jonathan Lozier said that Mason "will be leveraging Stateside's broad services to small organizations just standing up their government affairs teams to the largest firms who are optimizing their political and policy strategies."

The International Dairy Foods Association promotes Andrew Jerome to SVP of strategic communications. He will also assume the role of executive director of the IDFA Foundation, effective March 16. Jerome has been with the organization since 2020, most recently serving as VP, communications. Before joining IDFA Jerome was director at Michael Torrey Associates and communications director for the National Farmers Union. In his new role, Jerome will oversee the development and execution of IDFA’s communications strategy to promote, enhance, and protect the image of dairy and the association. As executive director of the IDFA Foundation, he will guide its strategic direction and philanthropic initiatives. “He has been instrumental in positioning IDFA as the authoritative voice of the dairy industry,” said IDFA president and CEO Michael Dykes. “He brings strategic clarity and a strong understanding of policy, media and business landscapes.”

USA Ninja Challenge, which offers obstacle-based fitness experiences for children across the United States, names Thomas Dievart as CMO. Dievart was previously CMO at World Gym International. He also held senior marketing roles at such fitness and sporting goods brands as Wilson Tennis, Ironman Triathlon and Technogym. In his new role, Dievart will focus on strengthening marketing foundations across the system, supporting new openings and ensuring franchise owners are equipped with consistent, high-quality tools as the brand scales.