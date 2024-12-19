GrayRobinson is providing government affairs services to The Colombo Plan, provider of economic and social development support for the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Founded in 1951 by seven Commonwealth countries—Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka (then Ceylon), India, New Zealand, Pakistan and the UK—TCP has grown to 28 member states.

The US was the first non-Commonwealth nation to join TCP. Julie Chung, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, assumed the presidency of the Colombo Plan Council last May.

She has pledged America’s “unwavering support” for the TCP in areas such as counternarcotics initiatives and maritime advisory issues..

The US has donated lab equipment to the government of Sri Lanka that will help it combat the scourge of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

GrayRobinson’s Washington managing director John Ariale and government affairs advisor Kevin Jogerst represent TCP.