FGS Global is collaborating with The 350 Club, a closed community for board members and leaders of large global companies. This partnership will combine FGS Global’s expertise in stakeholder strategy and crisis management with The 350 Club’s platform, enabling senior board members and leaders to exchange insights and learnings. The Club community includes board and executive committee members from 97 percent of the FTSE 100, and board members from 90 percent of the FTSE 250. “FGS Global has long been a global partner to boards supporting them through times of crisis, activism and leadership change,” said Dorothy Burwell, who leads FGS Global’s UK Board Advisory practice. “We look forward to working with The 350 Club to leverage the collective knowledge of our over 1,500 global colleagues for the benefit of FTSE 350 boards.”

Impact XM, a portfolio company of global investment firm The Riverside Company, acquires Jack Morton from Omnicom. The combined agency, with 20 offices spanning North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, will operate under the Jack Morton name. Impact XM CEO Jared Pollacco will serve as CEO of the combined business. This is Impact XM’s fifth add-on completed since its acquisition by an affiliate of Riverside in December 2023. “We’ve always believed that creativity, innovation and exceptional execution are what move people, and this union accelerates that vision for both our clients and our teams,” said Pollacco. “The merger brings together Impact XM’s unified experiential approach and Jack Morton’s global scale and creative strength.”

Southwest Strategies Group, a San Diego-based firm with offices in Fresno, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle, rebrands as Bodewell Group, unifying its family of agencies into a single strategic communications firm. Founded in 2000 by Alan Ziegaus and Cbris Wahl, the group’s acquisitions have included Katz & Associates, BergDavis Public Affairs, ColLAborate and Kiterocket. All of its legacy firms will now operate exclusively under the Bodewell Group brand. Bodewell works with clients in sectors including water, energy, transportation, land and technology to build awareness, engage stakeholders and remove barriers to progress on complex infrastructure and technology initiatives. “In a period of historic infrastructure expansion, our clients need clarity and alignment,” said Wahl, who serves as Bodewell’s CEO. “Our expanded capabilities help them secure support, manage risk, and deliver results.”