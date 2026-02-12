Kekst CNC handles Crestview Partners as its OneMagnify unit, a provider of AI-enabled marketing tools, acquires the performance marketing business of Optimal.

"Integrating Optimal's performance marketing expertise with our platform and professional services creates a powerful, end-to-end offering for businesses looking to drive measurable growth," said Mark Petroff, OneMagnify’s CEO.

Combined with OneMagnify's recent Emodo acquisition, the transaction strengthens a comprehensive paid media offering spanning programmatic, CTV, paid search, paid social and marketplace advertising.

Optimal President Brian Wulfe said “becoming part of OneMagnify enables us to now offer our clients the benefit of a fully integrated, strategic platform implementation, while maintaining the performance-driven focus that has defined our business from the beginning.”

Crestview Partners is a New York-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm manages funds with over $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments.

Kekst CNC has Jeffrey Taufield and Daniel Yunger handling Crestview. Publicis Groupe owns Kekst CNC.