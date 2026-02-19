Drew Sykes

French/​West/​Vaughan signs up Drew Sykes as VP of social media & influencer marketing. Sykes joins FWV from Ignite Social Media, where he was most recently director of content production, overseeing strategic content planning, cross-platform engagement initiatives and creator partnerships that supported brand growth and audience connection. He was previously director of social media at North Carolina State University. In his new role, Sykes will lead FWV’s social media and influencer strategy, expanding the agency’s expertise in brand storytelling across emerging platforms and creator ecosystems. “Drew brings exactly the kind of experience, energy and point of view that will help us continue to level up for our clients and our teams, and we look forward to seeing all he will do at the agency,” said FWV Chairman & CEO Rick French.

Meghan Marks

Axonius, an asset intelligence platform, names Meghan Marks as CMO. Marks was most recently CMO at cloud security company Orca Security. Before that, she served as CMO for Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks. At Axonius, Marks will lead the company’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, product marketing, demand generation and communications. “She brings a rare combination of enterprise scale and startup agility, with a proven track record of building category-defining brands,” said Axonius president and interim CEO Joe Diamond. “Meghan has the experience and proven vision to articulate our value as the one true source of truth for security and IT teams.”

Rebecca Bentley

Dow taps Rebecca Bentley as VP of corporate affairs, a newly created role that brings together the company’s public affairs and government affair units into one team. Bentley has been with the company since 2002, most recently serving as a VP and global director, corporate communications. In her new role, Rebecca will have executive oversight for managing internal and external stakeholder engagement; leading global government affairs, policy and advocacy priorities; driving marketing communications in support of Dow’s customers; advancing the company’s brand and reputation; and managing enterprise risks.