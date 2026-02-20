Rob Damschen

Rob Damschen, who was director of communications for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, has joined Bristol Myers Squibb as executive VP-PA.

Youngkin was succeeded this year by Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Prior to working for Yougkin, Damschen was VP of Strategic Communications at the National Association of Manufacturers. At NAM, Damschen directed media relations and rapid response efforts to advance the organization’s policy agenda.

Earlier, he led communications for the House Ways and Means Committee under Republican chairman Kevin Brady. He oversaw strategy for issues surrounding tax and trade policy, workforce development and entitlement programs.

Princeton-based BMS is in the midst of a cost-cutting drive to chop $2B from its overhead by 2027. As part of that drive, it will cut about 250 workers from its Jersey facilities by the end of 2027.

BMS posted a one percent rise in Q4 revenues to $12.5B. Of that performance, CEO Christopher Boerner said “the core business is strong and growing, and we have the potential to achieve industry-leading, sustainable growth into the 2030s and beyond."