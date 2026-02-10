Hannah Cranston Media is selected as PR agency of record for Owlet, a company that produces smart infant monitoring products. HCM will lead earned media and global PR strategy for Owlet as the company expands into new markets, forges partnerships that broaden access to its product ecosystem, optimizes its hardware and software offerings, and grows investor interest. HCM will also deploy its Generative Engine Optimization framework to ensure Owlet is discoverable across AI-powered search platforms. Having monitored more than 2.5 million babies globally across 30+ countries, Owlet has announced a partnership with webAI to build an AI infrastructure that will leverage its proprietary dataset into personalized intelligence for families. “We need a bold, innovative agency who not only understands our unique category, but shares our conviction that every baby deserves the best possible start in life,” said Owlet head of marketing Krista Weaver. “HCM brings the strategic vision to help us tell that story as we continue to expand and evolve."

RG2 Communications is named agency of record for Okupa, a boutique hotel in Athens. RG2 will lead Okupa’s international communications strategy across the UK, Europe and the US, overseeing press office, brand storytelling, media relations and strategic positioning in the global travel, lifestyle and design sectors. The strategy will focus on long-lead and short-lead travel features, design and architecture coverage, cultural storytelling and curated media experiences. Okupa, which opened in November 2024, was conceived as both a destination for international travelers and a gathering place for the local community.

Campstories signs on as PR agency of record for the Museum of Outdoor Arts, a nonprofit arts organization in Greenwood Village, CO that has more than 150 pieces in its collection, 85 of which are installed outdoors. The agency will develop a strategic communications plan, create and execute a robust proactive media relations strategy, and integrate + elevate PR efforts with MOA's e-newsletter and social media channels. Founded in 1981, MOA provides a variety of arts events and programs, including its signature education program, Design and Build, which provides opportunities for young artists, students and creative minds to work with professional artists on collaborative art projects. It also owns and operates Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in collaboration with its tenant AEG Presents.